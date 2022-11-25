Take Note From Shehnaaz Gill To Slay Airport Look

After grabbing all the eyeballs at an award show in Dubai, Shehnaaz Gill is back in Mumbai on Monday. Having a fandom like no other, Shehnaaz’s pictures from the airport went viral in no time. All thanks to the paparazzi for capturing her. Although she was in a haste, the actress stopped and posed for the shutterbugs.

In a video posted by a paparazzi account, one can see Shehnaaz at the airport in all-black attire. The actress sported a top with a baggy lower. To complete the look, she went for a baby pink jacket, white lace-up sneakers, and a no-makeup look. The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Snapped Shehnaaz Gill as she returns back from Dubai. It was a blast there for her!!!”

Netizens swamped the comment section expressing how they were moved by the way Shehnaaz engaged with her fans. One Instagram user wrote, “Only one word Simple, humble.” Another user penned, “Her smile is so precious.” A third user articulated, “Har dress m best dikhti ah apni naaz (our Naaz looks gorgeous in every outfit).”

Take a look:

For those unaware, Shehnaaz was in Dubai for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2022. Besides her, several renowned stars like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Bhumi Pednekar, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Sunny Leone, Rakhi Sawant, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana were in attendance.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in Farhad Samji’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will also be starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. The movie will release on April 21, next year.

