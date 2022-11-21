Take Notes From Janhvi Kapoor’s Chic And Casual Airport-Look

Janhvi is touted to be a trendsetter for the youth and is an ultimate style icon when it comes to fashion. Every public appearance she makes, she nails the theme look. From gracing the red carpet of an award show to going to her ritualistic pilates class, Janhvi always sets fashion goals Recently, the actress gave her fans casual and cool vibes as she was spotted at the airport by the paparazzi.

Shutterbugs spotted Janhvi arriving at the airport in an uber-chic monochromatic ensemble as the actress jetted off to Dubai. The Mili actress chose a casual and comfortable outfit for her travel. She looked stylish in a mocha ribbed top. The full-sleeved pullover featured a high neck and drop shoulder. She paired the loose-fitting top with matching ankle-length lounge pants. She sported white and brown-coloured sneakers, a black and white printed tote, hoop earrings, and statement rings. But what added a more casual look to the ensemble was her glasses which were in the same tone as her outfit.

Check out her photos here:

This outfit is perfect for a winter-season airport look. You can add a brown or beige-coloured beanie as per your comfort.

The Roohi actress has, previously too, sported nerdy glasses for her airport fashion diary and served her fans with a chic and casual look. Janhvi wore a peach-coloured cropped top. The cute top featured off-shoulder and full sleeves. She teamed the top with navy blue fitted pants.

She accessorized her look with small ear hoops and a sleek bracelet. She opted for a pair of black-rimmed glasses. She looked super chic as she added a deep-blue crossbody sling purse.

For makeup, she chose flawless and glowing skin with blushed skin, highlighter, nude lip colour, and kohled eyes.

If you wish to don this outfit in the winter, opt for boots and a warm cardigan, according to the weather.

