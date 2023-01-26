Black is the answer to all wardrobe woes. Agreed? It is definitely the most preferable colour option to choose from when you want to stand out at an event or a party. No matter what occasion you want to dress up for, you can slay in a black outfit everywhere. It is not just us who love black attires, the Bollywood divas also swear by the colour on many occasions. Our claim is supported by Kareena Kapoor’s most recent photo session in what appears to be a backless top and skirt ensemble that she wore to the Young Leaders Forum in Kolkata.

Kareena Kapoor was in Kolkata to attend the event this weekend and her fashion game was on point. The star uploaded images of herself attending the event while wearing an all-black outfit. She captioned the pictures, “Mood tonight [black heart emoji]."

Kareena’s ensemble was accentuated by the black-and-white filter used on the pictures. The dress has a raised neckline, puffy shoulders, billowy sleeves, and a cut-out in the back. The lower half of the outfit has a sophisticated figure-hugging design with a slit.

Also Read: Republic Day 2023: 8 Scrumptious Tri-Colour Recipes You Must Try

Kareena Kapoor accessorized the ensemble with just a few pieces, including a matching striking ring, embellished strappy black shoes, and shiny earrings encrusted with precious stones. The actress completed the look with a sleek low bun, blush pink lip colour, and kohl eyes.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor’s chic ensemble garnered much-deserved praise from her fans. One fan wrote she is a “mesmerising beauty” while another wrote, “Ufff…Bebo looks like a diva.” There were others who commented, “Never out of fashion, classic Bebo."

However, this is not the first time Kareena Kapoor has mesmerized us in black. Remember the actress’ gorgeous black jumpsuit, which she wore to the UN Young Changemakers Conclave?

It had a stunning criss-cross back that gave the plain outfit some glitz. The ideal combination was chunky golden earrings with matte lips, smoky eyes, and nude glam. Undoubtedly, Kareena Kapoor‘s Instagram is our go-to space to take down fashion notes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here