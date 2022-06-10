Take Your First Step Towards Healthy Lifestyle With These Antioxidant-Rich Foods

Antioxidant-rich foods defend body cells from damage caused by harmful chemicals known as free radicals. They eventually also protect the body from damage caused by oxidation. The antioxidant-rich diet also reduces the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Stylesatlife.com lists the benefits of antioxidant foods and their sources.

Benefits of antioxidant foods

Antioxidant-rich foods improve the clinical symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis can affect joints, skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels.

Antioxidants strengthen the body’s immunity. Clinical trials have found that antioxidants can escalate the immunity response.

They also help in the healthy functioning of the liver. Antioxidants like Curcumin, Quercetin, and Naringenin prove effective in case of liver injuries.

Antioxidants play a pivotal role in improving cognitive health. This eventually reduces the risk of dementia and boosts memory. Studies have found that people having antioxidants like Lutein and Zeaxanthin in their blood are less likely to develop dementia.

Antioxidant-rich foods:

Dark Chocolate: In comparison to any regular chocolate, Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants and minerals. It is because Dark chocolate has more cocoa.

Nuts: Nuts combat oxidative stress by neutralising radicals with the help of antioxidants.

Walnuts: Low in Sodium and Sugar, Walnuts are a rich source of antioxidants. They also contain a high quantity of omega-3 fatty acids.

Red Cabbage: Red Cabbage has low calories and is, therefore, an excellent choice for weight loss. In addition to this, the antioxidants present in Red Cabbage can reduce inflammation in the body. It does so by strengthening the immune system.

Lentils: Lentils are a rich source of antioxidants like Vitamin C and A which reduce oxidative damage.

Dark Green vegetables: Never forget to keep Dark Green Vegetables on the antioxidant-rich food list. Vegetables like Spinach, Broccoli, and Beets are an excellent source of antioxidants.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

