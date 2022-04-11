Taking a Blood Test? Remember These Before and After Things

Blood test is one of the most common types of laboratory tests which is taken to detect various diseases in the body. For conducting the test, blood is taken out of the veins with the help of a hypodermic needle and then tested to check sugar level, bacterial infection, virus infection and so on. To get the accurate results, one should keep some of the things in mind before and after taking a blood test.

Before Blood Test

Drink water

Some of the blood tests require one to keep 8-12 hours of fasting. In such a condition, drinking water keeps the body active and hydrated till you eat something. It’ll help you control your hunger and not make you feel dizzy.

Enough sleep

A night before taking any blood test, you should sleep for at least eight hours. Sleeping makes you fit and active.

Avoid strenuous activity

Prior to your blood test, avoid doing any strenuous physical activity. Give your body the chance to relax and calm down. Relaxing helps in keeping the blood flow intact and helps you during the process.

Advertisement

Relax

Do not take any mental stress as it causes the rise in blood pressure and sugar level in blood. Take deep breaths and meditate before the blood test to calm your body.

Talk to your doctor

Before taking a test, you should consult your doctor to take advice on your ongoing medications, fasting, and other things.

Avoid alcohol

If you consume alcohol on a regular basis, then try to avoid it for two to three days before you are planning to take a blood test.

After blood test

Remove the bandage after an hour

Do not immediately take out the bandage after the test. Wait for at least an hour for the blood to clot properly and then only remove the bandage.

Check for swelling

Some people might see a little swelling or bruising due to the usage of syringes. Do not worry and apply some ice and it’ll go away with time.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.