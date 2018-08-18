Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres Turns Fashion Designer for Walmart

Ellen DeGeneres has teamed up with the retail giant on EV1, a womenswear line that is set to make its debut on September 10. Further pieces will be released seasonally.Featuring "nearly 60 items," the series will span denim separates, t-shirts, footwear and accessories priced at $30 or less, and available in an inclusive range of sizes."Adorableness," said DeGeneres of her latest project in a statement. "Is that a word? The biggest inspiration was actually inclusiveness. That's definitely a word. EV1 promotes kindness and love and diversity. We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible. Plus, it really is adorable.""Designed to be effortlessly stylish, EV1 was inspired by Ellen's own confidence and optimism (think tees with inspirational sayings, elevated denim and, of course, fantastic sneakers)," added Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart eCommerce US. "It's cool, fun and accessible."Of course, this is not DeGeneres' first foray into the fashion industry; the star already heads up the successful lifestyle brand ED Ellen DeGeneres, which was launched in 2015 as an 'American lifestyle brand' inspired by her personal style, values and personality. Since then, the label has expanded into women's apparel, footwear, accessories, bedding and bath accessories and decorative homeware.