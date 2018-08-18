GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres Turns Fashion Designer for Walmart

TV host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is launching a new fashion line with Walmart.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 18, 2018, 10:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Talk Show Host Ellen DeGeneres Turns Fashion Designer for Walmart
(Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Ellen DeGeneres has teamed up with the retail giant on EV1, a womenswear line that is set to make its debut on September 10. Further pieces will be released seasonally.

Featuring "nearly 60 items," the series will span denim separates, t-shirts, footwear and accessories priced at $30 or less, and available in an inclusive range of sizes.

"Adorableness," said DeGeneres of her latest project in a statement. "Is that a word? The biggest inspiration was actually inclusiveness. That's definitely a word. EV1 promotes kindness and love and diversity. We wanted it to appeal and be available to as many people as possible. Plus, it really is adorable."

"Designed to be effortlessly stylish, EV1 was inspired by Ellen's own confidence and optimism (think tees with inspirational sayings, elevated denim and, of course, fantastic sneakers)," added Denise Incandela, Head of Fashion, Walmart eCommerce US. "It's cool, fun and accessible."

Of course, this is not DeGeneres' first foray into the fashion industry; the star already heads up the successful lifestyle brand ED Ellen DeGeneres, which was launched in 2015 as an 'American lifestyle brand' inspired by her personal style, values and personality. Since then, the label has expanded into women's apparel, footwear, accessories, bedding and bath accessories and decorative homeware.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Army, Navy and Air Force Give Ceremonial Salute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Watch: Army, Navy and Air Force Give Ceremonial Salute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...