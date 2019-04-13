English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil New Year 2019: 5 Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Try This Puthandu
Tamil New Year known as Puthandu is celebrated at the same time as Vishu, Poila Baisakh, Vaisakhi and Bihu.
Tamil New Year known as Puthandu is celebrated at the same time as Vishu, Poila Baisakh, Vaisakhi and Bihu.
Loading...
Tamil New Year, locally known as Puthandu, is celebrated as the first day of Chithirai, which is also the first month of the Tamil calendar. Puthandu is celebrated on April 14 every year.
Tamilians celebrate the festival by designing huge rangolis, filled with colours, at the entrance of their houses.
People begin this auspicious day begins with waking up to a plate filled with mango, banana, jackfruit, betel leaves, areca nut, money, flowers, and a mirror. It is celebrated at the same time as Vishu, Poila Baisakh, Vaisakhi and Bihu.
Like any other festival, Tamil New Year or Puthandu is also incomplete without some scrumptious delicacies, and it is a ritual to indulge in traditional dishes to begin the New Year, marking new beginnings.
We have rounded up the best of mouthwatering and traditional delicacies for Pathandu.
Manga Pachadi
A combination of tangy, sweet and bitter ingredients like raw mango, jaggery, sambar powder masala, and betel leaves, this is savoured as a side dish. It is must to have this on Tamil New Year.
Paruppu Payasam
Savoured as a dessert, ParuppuPayasam is an easy South Indian dessert and it is prepared using moong dal and coconut milk. Payasam is sweetened with jaggery and is a perfect dish for any celebration.
Masala Dal Vada
This is a perfect and delectable snack that is made using urad dal and chana dal. Both the dals are soaked in water for a few hours and then grounded into a thick batter. To make it rich and filling snack, some oats and vegetable are added to it. It is then fried in oil till it is golden brown. This can be savoured with sambhar, rasam or coconut chutney.
Manjal Poosanikai Sambar
Manjal Poosanikai Sambar is a nutrition-packed sambar made with pumpkin and toor dal. The presence of yellow pumpkin in this sambhar makes it special and adds a sweet taste to it. You can eat it hot boiled rice and ghee.
Kalyana Rasam
Rasam has been liked by people all around India these days. The ingredients in the rasam have intensive digestive properties, and it is quite healthy for your stomach. Prepared by grinding dal and adding it to pepper-flavoured tamarind water and rasam spice mix, this dish is an amazing light yet nutritious food.
Tamilians celebrate the festival by designing huge rangolis, filled with colours, at the entrance of their houses.
People begin this auspicious day begins with waking up to a plate filled with mango, banana, jackfruit, betel leaves, areca nut, money, flowers, and a mirror. It is celebrated at the same time as Vishu, Poila Baisakh, Vaisakhi and Bihu.
Like any other festival, Tamil New Year or Puthandu is also incomplete without some scrumptious delicacies, and it is a ritual to indulge in traditional dishes to begin the New Year, marking new beginnings.
We have rounded up the best of mouthwatering and traditional delicacies for Pathandu.
Manga Pachadi
A combination of tangy, sweet and bitter ingredients like raw mango, jaggery, sambar powder masala, and betel leaves, this is savoured as a side dish. It is must to have this on Tamil New Year.
Paruppu Payasam
Savoured as a dessert, ParuppuPayasam is an easy South Indian dessert and it is prepared using moong dal and coconut milk. Payasam is sweetened with jaggery and is a perfect dish for any celebration.
Masala Dal Vada
This is a perfect and delectable snack that is made using urad dal and chana dal. Both the dals are soaked in water for a few hours and then grounded into a thick batter. To make it rich and filling snack, some oats and vegetable are added to it. It is then fried in oil till it is golden brown. This can be savoured with sambhar, rasam or coconut chutney.
Manjal Poosanikai Sambar
Manjal Poosanikai Sambar is a nutrition-packed sambar made with pumpkin and toor dal. The presence of yellow pumpkin in this sambhar makes it special and adds a sweet taste to it. You can eat it hot boiled rice and ghee.
Kalyana Rasam
Rasam has been liked by people all around India these days. The ingredients in the rasam have intensive digestive properties, and it is quite healthy for your stomach. Prepared by grinding dal and adding it to pepper-flavoured tamarind water and rasam spice mix, this dish is an amazing light yet nutritious food.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Link-up Rumours will Go On, Let's Talk About Work, Says Ananya Pandey
- Super Cup Withdrawal Matter Goes to Disciplinary Committee, Real Kashmir, Minerva Share Points For Srinagar Game
- Amitabh Bachchan Demands Bonus From SRK for Badla Being Red Chillies' Biggest Hit
- WATCH | Tough Schedules Mean Sometimes a Day Off is Better: Kallis
- World Cup Redux: In 1996, It All Ends in Tears at Eden Gardens
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results