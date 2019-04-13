Tamil New Year 2019: 5 Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Try This Puthandu

Tamil New Year, locally known as Puthandu, is celebrated as the first day of Chithirai, which is also the first month of the Tamil calendar. Puthandu is celebrated on April 14 every year.Tamilians celebrate the festival by designing huge rangolis, filled with colours, at the entrance of their houses.People begin this auspicious day begins with waking up to a plate filled with mango, banana, jackfruit, betel leaves, areca nut, money, flowers, and a mirror. It is celebrated at the same time as Vishu, Poila Baisakh, Vaisakhi and Bihu.Like any other festival, Tamil New Year or Puthandu is also incomplete without some scrumptious delicacies, and it is a ritual to indulge in traditional dishes to begin the New Year, marking new beginnings.We have rounded up the best of mouthwatering and traditional delicacies for Pathandu.A combination of tangy, sweet and bitter ingredients like raw mango, jaggery, sambar powder masala, and betel leaves, this is savoured as a side dish. It is must to have this on Tamil New Year.Savoured as a dessert, ParuppuPayasam is an easy South Indian dessert and it is prepared using moong dal and coconut milk. Payasam is sweetened with jaggery and is a perfect dish for any celebration.This is a perfect and delectable snack that is made using urad dal and chana dal. Both the dals are soaked in water for a few hours and then grounded into a thick batter. To make it rich and filling snack, some oats and vegetable are added to it. It is then fried in oil till it is golden brown. This can be savoured with sambhar, rasam or coconut chutney.Manjal Poosanikai Sambar is a nutrition-packed sambar made with pumpkin and toor dal. The presence of yellow pumpkin in this sambhar makes it special and adds a sweet taste to it. You can eat it hot boiled rice and ghee.Rasam has been liked by people all around India these days. The ingredients in the rasam have intensive digestive properties, and it is quite healthy for your stomach. Prepared by grinding dal and adding it to pepper-flavoured tamarind water and rasam spice mix, this dish is an amazing light yet nutritious food.