Tamil New Year 2022: Rajinikanth, Samantha and Nayanthara Inspired Outfits to Ace Your Look on Puthandu

Tamil New Year 2022: Festivals are a time of joy and happiness. People look forward to dressing up, eating authentic delicacies, decorate homes with lights, and flowers on festivals. For Tamilians, the time to welcome a new year is here. On April 14, Tamilians celebrate Puthandu which is also known as the Tamil New Year. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Tamil Hindus all over the country and the world. The festival marks the beginning of the first month of the Tamil calendar.

If you want to bring in the festivities with style, you can take inspiration from these celebs:

Kurta Pyjama

When it comes to style and comfort, kurta pyjama is one traditional attire that males can wear without giving a second thought. It looks classy, simple and perfect for any traditional festivity. One can take inspiration from Dhanush to sporta simple kurta pyjama with grace.

Shirt and Dhoti

What’s a better way to celebrate the new year than sticking to your roots. You can wear the traditional white dhoti with a traditional border with a white shirt to kick start the year by following tradition just like megastar Rajinikanth.

Saree

It is needless to say that a saree enhances the beauty of a woman. While we can’t wear those heavy embroidered sarees daily, we can up our style game during festival time with a classy saree look. You can wear a traditional Kanjivaram saree inspired by actress Nayanthara with traditional temple jewellery.

If you want to give a twist to your look, this chic saree by Samantha Ruth Prabhu is your festive go-to this new year.

Kurta Set

Those who want to level up their fashion game can carry this Tamannaah-inspired look.

A kurta with palazzo or sharara gives you vibrant look that is perfect for any occasion.

