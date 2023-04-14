Tamil New Year 2023: From Masala Dal Vada, Payasam to Rasam, Lip-smacking Delicacies to Celebrate Puthandu

TAMIL NEW YEAR 2023: Tamilians across the globe commemorate the new year on April 14 with aspirations in their minds and positivity in their hearts. Tamil New Year is also known as Puthandu or Varsha Pirpappu and people, on this day, greet each other by saying ‘Puthandu Nalvazthukal,’ which translates to Happy New Year.

The day calls for a hearty celebration, and what better way to celebrate a day than by making some of the most lip-smacking and scrumptious delicacies. These traditional dishes are an inseparable part of Puthandu and a large Tamil population is seen munching on these dishes every year.

Manjal Poosanikai Sambar

A simple yet appetising and nutritious dish, Manjal Poosanikai Sambar is extremely loved and preferred. It is made with pumpkin and toor dal and is enjoyed with boiled rice and ghee. While Sambar is a staple addition to people’s menu in Tamil Nadu, the pumpkin offers a zing to the Sambar for a special day such as Tamil New Year. Masala Dal Vada

A circular concoction of urad and chana dal, Masala Dal Vada is a mouth-watering snack that gets irresistible if mixed with coconut chutney, sambar, or rasam. Many people also experiment with the recipe by including oats and vegetables to make it as healthy as it’s delicious. Aval Payasam

On a day of positivity and new beginnings, how can one refrain from something sweet? Enter Aval Payasam, a South Indian style Kheer made from rice and boiled milk. The best part is that the maker has a free hand when it comes to garnishing. In addition, it enjoys quick preparation so last time plans are also covered. Manga Pachadi

The dish offers the palate a variety of flavours such as sweet, tangy, and a tad bit bitter. Manga Pachadi is eaten as a side dish and has the contribution of jaggery, mango, sambar masala, and betel leaves. Arachuvitta Rasam

This rasam is made by grinding dal, rasam spice, and peppery tamarind water. The dish is a must-have on the day for people who sit at the dining table with a mission to devour as much as they can since it has some amazing digestive properties which soothe your tummy.

