Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
2-min read

Tanuj Virwani Goes Trekking With His Father in Lonavala; See Pic

Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani drove to his farmhouse in Lonavala with his father, and the father-son duo seem to be spending quality time together amid lockdown.

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tanuj Virwani Goes Trekking With His Father in Lonavala; See Pic
credits -Tanuj Virwani instagram

Actor Tanuj Virwani is spending as much time as possible with his father before he flies off to UAE for work.

Tanuj recently drove to his farmhouse in Lonavala with his father, and the father-son duo seems to be spending quality time together. They have been cooking and going for walks. They also spent a whole day trekking in Lonavala.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks for acting like a Kid when I was a kid,Acting like a friend when I needed a Friend,And acting like a parent when I needed one. As you enter your 60th year and a brand new glorious phase of your life,I wish you nothing but good health and new adventures. You bring so much of joy and happiness to the lives of so many people.Friends,Family,Staff and sometimes even Strangers.The beauty is That you make it all look so effortless.Not once do I see you putting yourself before others.That Selflessness is such a rare and beautiful quality to possess after 60 long years(sorry I keep reminding you of your age and I know you’re gonna hate it haha) You’ve given me the greatest gift of them all by believing in Me at a time when few others did.That I can and will never forget. The world is moving so fast and most of us are just trying to play catch up.You don’t even bother.As i always joke with you.’You’re an Analog man stuck in a Digital world‘ .Its that very old school nature of yours that makes you such a great guy. I may have all the superheroes in the world in my collection but there’s only one real life superhero in my life and that is you.Love you Dad.Heres to the next 50 years! May you always have a head full of hair(god bless those Sindhi Genes) and a heart full of love. @virwanianil #happybirthdaydad #60goingon16

A post shared by Tanuj Virwani (@tanujvirwani) on

"My dad is one of the fittest persons I know. He loves travelling and doing outdoor activities, hence we both decided to trek and explore all the beautiful locations of Lonavala. In the beginning, I was a bit skeptical for my dad as trekking required optimum fitness but he is a surprise package," said Tanuj, who is waiting for his show Inside Edge 3 to release soon.

After the vacation, he will fly to UAE to start shooting for 7th Sense and Line Of Fire.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading