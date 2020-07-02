Tanuj Virwani Goes Trekking With His Father in Lonavala; See Pic

Actor Tanuj Virwani is spending as much time as possible with his father before he flies off to UAE for work.

Tanuj recently drove to his farmhouse in Lonavala with his father, and the father-son duo seems to be spending quality time together. They have been cooking and going for walks. They also spent a whole day trekking in Lonavala.

"My dad is one of the fittest persons I know. He loves travelling and doing outdoor activities, hence we both decided to trek and explore all the beautiful locations of Lonavala. In the beginning, I was a bit skeptical for my dad as trekking required optimum fitness but he is a surprise package," said Tanuj, who is waiting for his show Inside Edge 3 to release soon.

After the vacation, he will fly to UAE to start shooting for 7th Sense and Line Of Fire.

