Tanuj Virwani Goes Trekking With His Father in Lonavala; See Pic
Inside Edge actor Tanuj Virwani drove to his farmhouse in Lonavala with his father, and the father-son duo seem to be spending quality time together amid lockdown.
Actor Tanuj Virwani is spending as much time as possible with his father before he flies off to UAE for work.
Tanuj recently drove to his farmhouse in Lonavala with his father, and the father-son duo seems to be spending quality time together. They have been cooking and going for walks. They also spent a whole day trekking in Lonavala.
Thanks for acting like a Kid when I was a kid,Acting like a friend when I needed a Friend,And acting like a parent when I needed one. As you enter your 60th year and a brand new glorious phase of your life,I wish you nothing but good health and new adventures. You bring so much of joy and happiness to the lives of so many people.Friends,Family,Staff and sometimes even Strangers.The beauty is That you make it all look so effortless.Not once do I see you putting yourself before others.That Selflessness is such a rare and beautiful quality to possess after 60 long years(sorry I keep reminding you of your age and I know you’re gonna hate it haha) You’ve given me the greatest gift of them all by believing in Me at a time when few others did.That I can and will never forget. The world is moving so fast and most of us are just trying to play catch up.You don’t even bother.As i always joke with you.’You’re an Analog man stuck in a Digital world‘ .Its that very old school nature of yours that makes you such a great guy. I may have all the superheroes in the world in my collection but there’s only one real life superhero in my life and that is you.Love you Dad.Heres to the next 50 years! May you always have a head full of hair(god bless those Sindhi Genes) and a heart full of love. @virwanianil #happybirthdaydad #60goingon16
"My dad is one of the fittest persons I know. He loves travelling and doing outdoor activities, hence we both decided to trek and explore all the beautiful locations of Lonavala. In the beginning, I was a bit skeptical for my dad as trekking required optimum fitness but he is a surprise package," said Tanuj, who is waiting for his show Inside Edge 3 to release soon.
After the vacation, he will fly to UAE to start shooting for 7th Sense and Line Of Fire.
