An initiative by &
1-min read

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Spotted At Mumbai Airport After NY Vacation

Lately, Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been spotted together at many events that sparked off the rumours of their relationship.

News18.com

Updated:January 4, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, while returning from their New Year vacation. While the duo have maintained ambiguity on their affair, their public appearance yet again sparked the rumours of their romance.

While both avoid posting anything on social media, Tara had shared a story on her Instagram account, from her vacation. In the picture, she wrote, “Bye for now, London. You’ll be missed.”

View this post on Instagram

#AadarJain #TaraSutaria snapped as they arrive post New year's in #london today #instadaily #ManavManglani

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#TaraSutaria #AadarJain snapped as they arrive back in the Bay post new year's in #london #ManavManglani A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

Earlier, the duo seemed to make their love Instagram official when they attended the U2 concert together in December. Sharing a video of the band performing their song Beautiful Day, Aadar had shared a story which read, “When I’m with you…@tarasutaria.”

Tara had shared the same on her account and wrote, “Always with you,” with a heart emoji.

Tara and Aadar have been spotted together from time to time; at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali Party, Malaika Arora’s Birthday bash and the recent one being at Armaan Jain’s Roka ceremony to Anissa Malhotra.

In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress had responded to the rumours saying, “We enjoy each other’s company.” It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she added.

