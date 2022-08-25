Tara Sutaria and Vijay Varma To Celebrate 15 Years of Rimzim Dadu in New Delhi

In a world of innovation and creativity, ace couturier Rimzim Dadu wearable art transcends generations. Rimzim has weaved a niche for herself by constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation.

And to celebrate 15 years of the brand and its play with textile innovations, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Arts (KNMA) and Rimzim Dadu are presenting a special Art X Fashion showcase followed by a six -day exhibition in Delhi between 27-2nd September.

Bollywood style icon and star Tara Sutaria as well as celebrated actor Vijay Varma will be walking, and closing couturier Rimzim Dadu’s runway show at KNMA, on 27th August 2022 in New Delhi. While Vijay has been stealing hearts with his performance in Darlings, Tara has been celebrated for her unique voice and performance in Ek Villain Returns. The duo will sashay the runway in exquisite ensembles designed by Rimzim.

Over the years, Rimzim’s shows have also made a mark with their unique ways of presentation and storytelling. For this year’s showcase, each look will take inspiration from the designer’s rich repository of textiles innovation which has mainly been anchored in her fascination with cord work. “I am really excited to be partnering with the KNMA to celebrate 15 years of my brand. It’s a significant milestone in our brand’s journey of experimentation and evolution to create wearable art. I couldn’t have thought of a better partner than the KNMA to celebrate art, textiles, and fashion on one platform,” shares Rimzim Dadu.

Dadu’s work does not follow fashion trends, which is evident as her pieces from the archive are still relevant even after a decade. The show will bring her archival pieces back to the ramp. “I have constantly strived to blur the line between art and fashion over the years and on many occasions, I have taken inspiration from seeing different artworks at the KNMA. The show will bring an immersive experience of seeing wearable art and artworks through the same lens,” expresses Rimzim.

This is the first physical event in the popular digital series Art x Fashion, with the goal of sparking discussion about art, design, and fashion. “We are thrilled to announce the first physical event in our Art x Fashion series following the lockdown. Fashion and art have always had a close relationship, and designers often look to paintings for creative inspiration,” says Kiran Nadar, Chairperson, Kiran Nadar Museum of Art.

The audience will also get a glimpse of the details and artistry that go into the making of Rimzim Dadu clothes as artisans display live some of the techniques, including how steel gets transformed into hair-thin wires and then into wearable clothes.

Commenting on collaborating with Rimzim, Kiran Nadar says, “For our upcoming event, the museum is collaborating with celebrated designer Rimzim Dadu to commemorate 15 years of this textile-focused fashion house and to explore the overlapping boundaries between art and fashion. A runway presentation and a week of engaging discussions about art, culture, and design are in store for visitors. I look forward to welcoming you all to see how she has linked her work to the museum, and we hope you’ll enjoy the show.”

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here