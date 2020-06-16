Tara Sutaria Introduces Her Cute New Family Member, Tags Rumoured Boyfriend Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria has been spending her quarantine period at home and making the most of the time with her family. The Student of the Year 2 actress recently introduced fans to a new member of her family. Tara shared a picture of a cute Beagle puppy whom she recently got home.

She shared a few pictures of her new furry friend, who has been named Bailey. Tara posted, "Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria." Her rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain commented, "Welcome home Bailey", and Tara replied, "@aadarjain Whoever named her knows what he's doing."

Rumours that the Marjaavaan actress dating Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Aadar Jain caught fire last year when the two were seen making public appearances together. Tara was also a part of all functions at Aadar's brother Armaan Jain's wedding.

A few days ago, Tara gave a funny response to those who keep asking her about her marriage plans. She shared a photograph of herself dressed in an Indian attire on Instagram, making a funny face. "I like to call this the 'beta ji, shaadi kab hai? (when is the wedding)' face. It's a whole mood," she captioned the image.

Tara was last seen in Marjaavaan that also featured Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles. She is set to appear opposite debutant Ahan Shetty, Suniel Shetty's son, in Tadap that is scheduled to release next year.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more