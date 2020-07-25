Tara Sutaria Misses Pretending to Ride a Bike, See Pic

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria says she misses the hill station Mussoorie in Uttarakhand.

Tara took to Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen posing on a stationary motorcycle. The actress wears a white jacket with jeans and sunglasses.

"I miss pretending to ride a bike but most of all, I miss Mussoorie!" she captioned the image, which currently has 511K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Tara started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show "Big Bada Boom". She was also seen in shows like "The Suite Life Of Karan and Kabir" and "Oye Jassie".

The actress, who is also a singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in "Student Of The Year 2" and was also seen in the action film "Marjaavaan".

She now has two films coming up -- "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2".

"Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Recently, Tara hit the mark of 5 million followers on Instagram and penned a note of love and gratitude for her fans. She has also been in news for her relationship with Aadar Jain, although she hasn't confirmed their affair.