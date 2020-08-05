Take the pledge to vote

Tara Sutaria Shares Adorable Picture with Aadar Jain, He Says 'I Love You'

On Aadar Jain's birthday, rumored partner Tara Sutaria took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish him by sharing a lovely picture of the duo.

Updated:August 5, 2020, 8:28 PM IST
On the occasion of Aadar Jain's birthday, rumored partner Tara Sutaria took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish him by sharing a lovely picture of the duo. "Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain" read her caption.

Soon after she posted the picture, Aadar Jain responded with "I love you" followed by a heart emoji.

Earlier in the day, Tara's sister Pia Sutaria shared a throwback picture of herself with the duo in which Aadar Jain could be seen between the sisters. Pia called it the 'Sutaria Sandwich'. She captioned the picture as, "It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!!Happy birthday to this absolute star ⭐️"

Tara and Aadar were first seen together at the Bachchan Diwali party last year after which they were spotted with each other at a special screening of Tara's film Marjaavaan.

Recently the couple was spotted with the Kapoor family where they had joined for Raksha Bandhan lunch where they were also joined by Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, and others.

Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 where she was spotted opposite actor Tiger Shroff. She will next be seen in 'Tadap' with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, which will mark his Bollywood debut.

