Tareefan: Sonam, Kareena Are Hotness Personified in the New Song

Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania starrer Veere Di Wedding's first song is out and we must say that the track which has got people grooving already, is going to be on every party lover's playlist for a long time.But besides the latest number's peppy, groovy tune and cool role reversal ideation, what we liked most about the song was the uber chic outfits that the girl gang sported.From donning sequin dresses, shimmer blazer, LBD (little black dress), animal print coat, corset style tops to over-the-knee boots with some bold makeup and great styling, the girls stole the show with their sass and hotness in the new song.Here's a look at the latest stills from the song that were released on all social media platforms before the actual song released earlier today.Take a look.Oh, how could we forget the king of rap, 'bad boy' Badshah, who has not only lent his voice to the latest track but also made a special appearance in the song? His style, confidence and dapper looks can surely give all the rappers out their a run for their money. What do you think?