Tattoo Artist Aakash Chandani Reveals The Secret On How He Became A Successful Name

Art has no definition because every artist has a different artistic approach to things. Tattoo designing is one of the most underrated professions and one of the most recognized names in the industry is Aakash Chandani. He is a tattoo artist from the beautiful city of Bhopal. Fondly called as the Ink Man by his peers, he runs a popular tattoo studio named 'Skin Machine Tattoo Studio' in Bhopal. He is a self-taught artist who has been in the profession since 2012 and has brought people from different parts of the globe at his parlour to get inked especially by him.

Over the years, Aakash has participated in several tattoo designing competitions across India and he has impressed many internationally recognized artists with his work. His work speaks for himself and has helped him bag several accolades and trophies in the last couple of years. He recently won awards at various conventions in different categories like Best Ornamental Tattoo, Best Original Artwork Tattoo and the Best Collaboration Tattoo. Besides earning these recognitions, he was also honoured to grace his presence as a judge at many tattoo designing competitions in 2018 including Faridabad Tattoo Convention and Mumbai Tattoo Convention.

Having a perfect knowledge about art, Aakash converted his passion into a profession and became a successful person. The Ink Man is truly one of the best tattoo artists of India who has his clientele across the globe today. Speaking about his tremendous success, Aakash Chandani says, “Believe in yourself, keep working hard and never wait for the right time to start. It is you who can bring your best time because everything is in your hands. Dream big and achieve the biggest.” The man is surely achieving laurels in the field and his art has spoken volumes redefining himself as the best name in the business today.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.