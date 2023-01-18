Tattoos: 5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Getting Inked

Tattoos are popular among youth as a form of self-expression and a symbol of something meaningful. New research suggests that the pain of getting tattooed may have benefits for the immune system. Additionally, tattoos are known to have cosmetic benefits such as improving physical appearance and increasing self-confidence.

But recent studies have also found other surprising health benefits such as stress reduction and improved athletic performance. According to new research by the University of Alabama, the pain experienced while getting inked has shown signs of benefits to your immune system.

Improves Immune System

According to recent research from the University of Alabama, getting tattoos may improve the immune system by triggering an immune response each time the body encounters tattoo ink. The study suggests that repeated exposure to tattoo ink may strengthen the immune system over time.

Reduces Stress

A study from the University of Alabama suggests that getting a tattoo may have a positive impact on stress levels and the immune system. The study found that getting a tattoo leads to a decrease in cortisol (a stress hormone) levels. Additionally, the body’s natural pain-relief response of releasing adrenaline and endorphins during the tattooing process can lead to a feeling of euphoria.

Increases Self-Esteem

Tattoos can be symbolic for some people. Whether it represents a past event, an experience or emotion, or a motivational message, it gives them hope, inspiration, and motivation. In a new study titled Tattoos Increase Self-Esteem Among College Students, tattoos boost self-esteem among students and make them less critical of themselves.

Job Opportunities

A study by the University of Miami and the University of Western Australia Business School found that having tattoos can actually increase the chances of getting hired for certain jobs. These jobs are typically in the beauty industry and are looking for employees who are self-expressive, energetic, and spunky, which can be seen in their tattoos. The study found that tattoos can be an advantage in these types of jobs, particularly if the tattoo represents the company you want to work for.

