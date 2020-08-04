Taylor Swift Creates Billboard History, Debuts at No 1 with 'Cardigan'

Just a week after the release of her eighth album Folklore, Taylor Swift is making some fresh records for herself. The success of her latest album has come with a loud bang and the world is celebrating it with their favorite artist.

The album Folklore, released on July 24, debuted No 1 on Billboard’s latest album chart. It garnered an astonishing 846,000 sales across the United States. Another record includes Swift’s entry as the only artist ever in history to debut at number 1 of the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 album charts simultaneously. And, that is simply not it.

He second song from the album, Cardigan has hit the top place in the Hot 100 on Monday, while Folklore has now become the songstress’ seventh album to go number one. The single Cardigan is the second song by Swift to debut at the top after her 2014’s release Shake It Off.

Along with this, the singer has also become the only female artist with the most Hot 100 entries on the chart, scoring an outstanding 113, running behind Drake with 224 entries, the Glee cast with 207 entries, and Lil Wayne with 169.

Sharing her reaction to the multiple records created by her, Swift shared the news by Billboard along with a ‘Oh My God’ meme.

Folklore is Swift’s latest album which was created and released during the coronavirus pandemic.

The songs, laying out the raw emotions of the singer, has managed to become the most-liked album of all time.