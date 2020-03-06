Taylor Swift Donates Rs 73,859,998 for Relief Works for Tornado Affected
More than 20 people lost their lives as two tornados ripped through America's Nashville on Tuesday morning.
Singer Taylor Swift has donated a whopping $1 million to aid Nashville, Tennessee tornado relief efforts.
The Blank Space hitmaker's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed to The Tennessean that the longtime Nashville resident has handed over the cash to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Nashville is my home... and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and so much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," Swift wrote in a statement on her Instagram story.
She included a link to the Response Fund and encouraged fans to donate to the cause.
Swift also responded quickly to Nashville's flooding drama a decade ago 2010, founding the Taylor Swift Charitable Fund.
More than 20 people lost their lives as two tornados ripped through Nashville on Tuesday morning. Buildings in the eastern part of the city sustained significant property damage.
