Taylor Swift Flaunts Ring Worth USD 15,000 & Other Blingy Accessories in 'You Need to Calm Down'

Taylor Swift's most anticipated music video You Need to Calm Down is out and has gained all the praises in the world with this pro-LGBTQ single which is being called the ultimate pop anthem for gender equality.

The music video, which also features — Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Porter, RuPaul, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Adam Lambert, Dexter Mayfield, Hannah Hart, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and more — is visually all about rainbows and some more rainbows. Well, what better way to celebrate Pride Month.

In the video, Taylor looks stunning as she is seen in a hot pink fur coat, a pair of golden shorts and a purple front-tie satin jacket. Apart from the turquoise hair, the singer also is seen flaunting a ring worth USD 15,000, sunglasses worth USD 82, a sleeping eye mask, and 14-karat gold pendant and more.

Check out the five most colourful and trendy accessories the video which are sure to burn a hole in your pocket.

1. Heart Hoop Earrings

The Love Heart Hoop Earrings by Anabela Chan featuring pink and white diamonds was customised specially for the singer.

2. Pale Rose Cinderella Ring

The 18-carat pink sapphire ring also by Anabela Chan with white diamonds looks gorgeous and costs a whopping USD 1,492.

3. Blue Nova Crystal Sunglasses

The singer flaunts a pair of blue bedazzled sunglasses in gold by Rad + Redefined.

4.13 Necklace

Taylor wears her favourite number '13' with a 14-karat gold pendant designed by Established Jewelry.

5. Daisy Dreams Boots

We can't take our eyes off Taylor's unicorn boots featuring glitter, faux fur and rainbow heels designed by Irregular Choice.