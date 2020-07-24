Taylor Swift Goes Indie Pop in New Album Folklore

American singer Taylor Swift has established herself as one of the versatile artists of her time. The songstress has now released her latest album – Folklore – dwelling into the indie pop genre this time.

Unlike with her other albums, Taylor decided to announce the release of Folklore just 24 hours before its official release. The surprise announcement from the singer was released on July 24, marking the eighth studio album release by her. Folklore has been released eleven months after her seventh studio album titled Lover.

Announcing the release, which has been conceived during the isolation in the days of the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor wrote in a tweet, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://taylor.lnk.to/folklore (sic).”

In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://t.co/xdcEDfithq : Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/vSDo9Se0fp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020

Taylor has recalled Folklore as an album of songs in which she has “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into (sic).”

Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

The album has 16 songs on the standard edition. However, for the physical deluxe edition, the listener will get to hear a bonus track titled The Lakes.

She also mentioned making “8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week, each having a unique cover & photo (sic).”

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Fans have been pouring their heart out for the album ever since its release. Here are some of the top reactions:

Okay #folklore thoughts from my bathtub: she’s always been brilliant with wordplay, but this album takes her mastery of NARRATIVE to another level. The twists. The imagery. You could turn any of the songs into a movie. You can close your eyes and see the way you’d use the light. — carina adly mackenzie (@cadlymack) July 24, 2020

You know that warm, fuzzy feeling that we get when we listen to call it what you want? This album encapsulates that entire feeling in each and every song and somehow that is everything I’ve ever wanted.#folklore pic.twitter.com/IQ9YCI72he — Hana (@MissAmericHANA) July 24, 2020

#folklore is a masterpiece. Immaculate. Taylor Swift is a living, breathing, beautiful legend. I cannot speak. She out fucking did herself. Impeccable. pic.twitter.com/BvY4nB71kf — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@carolinegbryant) July 24, 2020

Taylor Swift went from country to pop to alternative. She’s one of the best musicians of all times and you can’t convince me otherwise #folklore — Irene / (@lillyswiftt13) July 24, 2020