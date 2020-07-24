Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Taylor Swift Goes Indie Pop in New Album Folklore

Folklore has 16 songs on the standard edition. However, for the physical deluxe edition, the listener will get to hear a bonus track titled The Lakes.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
Taylor Swift Goes Indie Pop in New Album Folklore
'Folklore' album cover feat Taylor Swift

American singer Taylor Swift has established herself as one of the versatile artists of her time. The songstress has now released her latest album – Folklore – dwelling into the indie pop genre this time.

Unlike with her other albums, Taylor decided to announce the release of Folklore just 24 hours before its official release. The surprise announcement from the singer was released on July 24, marking the eighth studio album release by her. Folklore has been released eleven months after her seventh studio album titled Lover.

Announcing the release, which has been conceived during the isolation in the days of the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor wrote in a tweet, “In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://taylor.lnk.to/folklore (sic).”

Taylor has recalled Folklore as an album of songs in which she has “poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into (sic).”

The album has 16 songs on the standard edition. However, for the physical deluxe edition, the listener will get to hear a bonus track titled The Lakes.

She also mentioned making “8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week, each having a unique cover & photo (sic).”

Fans have been pouring their heart out for the album ever since its release. Here are some of the top reactions:

