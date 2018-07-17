English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Taylor Swift Handles Concert Malfunction with Ease
Watch Taylor Swift Handle a Concert Malfunction Like a Pro During reputation Tour.
Watch Taylor Swift Handle a Concert Malfunction Like a Pro During reputation Tour.
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift turned a technical failure on stage into a special spontaneous moment with fans.
The 28-year-old singer played a second show to her hometown crowd in Philadelphia as part of her Reputation Stadium Tour.
The Grammy winner was trying to perform "Delicate" as she was transported from one stage to another. In between singing the hit single, an unexpected malfunction occurred that even caught Swift by surprise, reports people.com
"I'm pretty sure I'm stuck up here. It's a nice view, though," said Swift. After the song, Swift attempted to explain what happened. "What you just saw was me going straight up and down in this sparkly basket. It's supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium. I have another flying thing across there, that works apparently. Or wait. So there are people talking in my ear. This is so boring for you, I'm sorry," she said.
Although Swift had an earpiece in, the only way she could communicate back to her team was to speak into her mic, letting the crowd in on every part of the unexpected moment. Since it looked like no progress was being made, Swift took it upon herself to start singing some songs. She started off with "Our Song", getting plenty of help from the audience.
Swift continued to improvise, breaking into "Wildest Dreams" sans backup music.
The "Love Story" singer expressed her excitement about returning to her home state on Instagram this week, sharing a photo holding a scrapbook featuring a picture of herself as a young girl.
She captioned it: "Take me home."
So in the middle of #Delicate, #TaylorSwift noticed that she was kind of stuck in mid air... @taylorswift13 #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/Nym50Wy7Vp— Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018
.@taylorswift13 looked nervous but finished the song like a champ... #TaylorSwift #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/cT7Pmjl19v— Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018
.@taylorswift13 told the crowd what was going on... #TechnicalDifficulties #TaylorSwift #ReputationTour pic.twitter.com/o4q9wSZz7h— Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018
And the show goes on. #TaylorSwift #ReputationTour #Trooper pic.twitter.com/tPfsZw18lU— Lisa Marie Latino (@LisaMarieLatino) July 15, 2018
