Taylor Swift Opens up on Mom's Cancer for First Time
Taylor Swift revealed that while her mother was being treated for breast cancer, a tumor was also discovered in her brain.
Taylor Swift attends the 2019 Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world at Lincoln Center in New York. (Image: AP)
Pop star Taylor Swift has for the first time revealed specifics of her mother Andrea's battle with cancer, in a new interview.
"While (my mom) was going through treatment (for breast cancer), they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we have ever been through with her cancer before. So it is just been a really hard time for us as a family," Taylor said, opening up on the ordeal in an interview to Variety.
Fans of the singer will get to know details about the 62-year-old Andrea's ailment, and how the entire family has struggled with the situation, in a new Netflix documentary film titled Miss Americana, reports hollywoodlife.com.
The documentary film directed by Lana Wilson will trace the singer-songwriter's life and career.
"Everyone loves their mom. Everyone's got an important mom. But for me, she's really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. It was a big deal to ever speak about her illness," said Taylor.
The singer had for the first time made public her mother's cancer in an emotional Tumblr post in 2015. In March 2019, she told Elle magazine that Andrea's cancer had resurfaced. It was during her second battle with the disease, while she was undergoing chemotherapy, that doctors discovered the brain tumor, according to hollywoodlife.
Andrea's cancer is the reason Taylor chose to cancel out the idea of a traditional promotional tour for her "Lover" album later this year. She has decided to perform in festivals the world over so that she can maintain a more flexible schedule.
"We don't know what's going to happen. We don't know what treatment we're going to choose," said Taylor.
