Taylor Swift's Song 'Only the Young' Part of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' US Election 2020 Campaign

Taylor Swift has lent her song 'Only the Young' for a pro-Joe Biden advertisement, a source confirmed to Variety. The song, from the Netflix documentary 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana', appears in a new ad for Biden's campaign that made the rounds on social media on Friday, four days before the 2020 US presidential election.

California’s Democratic representative Eric Swalwell shared the ad on Friday morning, quoting lyrics from the song, "Up there's the finish line. Our future is worth our fight. Thank you, @TaylorSwift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run!"

Up there's the finish line. Our future is worth our fight.Thank you, @taylorswift13, for voicing what #OnlyTheYoung can do. Let’s run! pic.twitter.com/q4EAJwwzqG — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 30, 2020

This is the first time Swift has ever approved one of her songs' usage in a campaign ad. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy said, "Swalwell tells me he cold pitched @taylorswift13 on this spot, and she green lit it — it's the first political ad she's granted permission for her music to be used in."

The ad begins with a voiceover from Kamala Harris, who asks, "Why are so many powerful people trying to make it so difficult for us to vote?" She too thanked Swift for lending her song.

Thank you @TaylorSwift13 and my friend @EricSwalwell for showing young people what's at stake in this election. https://t.co/T5EQO1GLnC — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 30, 2020

After drawing criticism for staying silent during the 2016 election, Swift, who has grown more publicly political in recent years, formally endorsed Biden earlier this month.

"I spoke to @vmagazine about why I'll be voting for Joe Biden for president. So apt that it’s come out on the night of the VP debate. Gonna be watching and supporting @kamalaharris by yelling at the tv a lot. And I also have custom cookies," she posted on Instagram a few weeks ago.