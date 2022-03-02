'Tea, Coffee, Fruits, and....': 7 Food Items That Ensure Liver Health

The liver produces proteins, carbohydrates, and bile hence is known as the powerhouse of the body. It performs a number of activities like storing vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, and also breaking down toxins like alcohol, medications, and natural byproducts of metabolism. Keeping the liver in good shape is incredibly important for maintaining health, and a balanced diet is at the root of it. Here are a couple of food items that you should include in your diet to keep the liver function smooth.

1. Tea

A cup of tea can help in enhancing liver health as it is loaded with anti-oxidants. Black and green tea can improve enzyme and fat levels in the liver, and regular consumption can help in maintaining liver health. Green tea also cuts back on oxidative stress and reduces liver fat.

2. Coffee

Coffee is linked to a reduced risk of liver disease. Studies have shown drinking coffee lowers the risk of cirrhosis, also known as permanent liver damage.

Advertisement

3. Oats

Oats make a good and healthy breakfast. Well, not many know that oats are good for the liver as they are rich in fibre. Being antioxidant-rich, oats speed up a healthy liver recovery, and it also slows down the death of damaged liver cells. High-fibre foods like grains and beans are also equally beneficial for the liver.

4. Fruit

Eating fruit is an important element of a balanced diet. Of the many health benefits of consuming fruit, one is it keeps your liver healthy. Citrus fruit like oranges and grapefruit can help in the prevention of fat buildup in the liver due to the presence of Vitamin C.

5. Vegetables

Vegetables boost your immune system. The cruciferous vegetables helps in preventing chronic diseases, enhance mental health, and are equally healthy for liver health. These vegetables are broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, spinach, and others. These cruciferous vegetables can also help in preventing and fighting non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

6. Tofu

Tofu is very beneficial for your liver as it is made of soy, and can further help in reducing fat buildup in the liver. Being a healthy protein alternative, soy and tofu are beneficial for liver health. Some soy foods include edamame, tempeh, miso, soybean sprouts, soy nuts; some non-dairy yogurts.

7. Nuts

Nuts are a healthy source of fat as they can reduce inflammation. Nuts can also help to keep your liver healthy, considering they are rich in vitamin E and plant compounds nuts can reduce the risk of alcoholic liver disease. Include a handful of nuts in your daily diet to witness the best results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.