Teacher's Day 2020: TV Actors Share Fond Memories With Their Teachers

Behind every successful person, there are unfailing efforts of teachers. They can be with us in any form, and we can meet them at any stage of our life. With parents being our first teachers, as our growth continues, we meet several people who have left an indelible impression on our minds. We can often get nostalgic thinking about our teachers, who have selflessly taught us and who have played a huge role in making us what we are today.

Here are some TV actors talking about their teachers.

Dev Joshi (playing Baalveer in Sony SAB’s Baalveer Returns)

"Teacher’s day makes me nostalgic as it brings back lot of memories with my favourite teachers from school. In my school, teachers were given the day off and students took over their job. We used to dress as our favorite teachers and seriously take over the lessons for the day."

"Every teacher has always been important to me in their own way. They have shown me the right path whenever I needed. My mother, since the beginning, has always been a guiding light for me and she is the one who has taught me the art of acting. I feel teachers are that much-needed guiding force in everyone's life. One of the biggest life lessons that my teachers have taught me is that, you get two uniforms in your life, one you get to wear in school, second you have to earn. Work hard for the first uniform so that you rightly earn the second uniform."

Shweta Gulati (Playing Jhanvi Bansal in Sony SAB’s show Tera Yaar Hoon Main)

"A major part of our upbringing depends on our schools and hence, teachers play a very important role in shaping us. They play a part in disciplining a child and making them ready for the real world out there. I still remember my 10th standard teacher ‘Mary D’souza’ who really touched my heart. She didn’t have a daughter of her own and considered me as one. She had a huge influence on my life and although I am not in touch with her now, I still remember everything she taught me."

"During my school days, I used to love Teachers’ Day celebrations because that day, students would become teachers. Our teachers had an off that day and us, the higher class students got to teach the primary class students. I used wait the entire year to become a teacher because that gave us a chance to be strict like our teachers and that was really fun for me."

Rohitashv Gaud (playing Manmohan Tiwari in &TV's Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) shares childhood moments of his favourite teacher, “When I was in central school, our seniors would play the role of our teachers which would be a lot of fun as we bonded with them and learn so much from them. This teacher’s day I’d like to thank all my teachers who have given my life a different meaning, especially A.D. Arora sir, my physics teacher who recognised the artist in me. It was he who explained to my father that I have a creative mind and t I should pursue arts instead of Science. Arora sir played a major role in shaping my life & career, and I wish him and all of the other teachers a very Happy Teachers Day.”

Smita Bansal (playing Rukhsar in Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga)

"In the growing up years, a teacher plays a very important role in a child’s life. It’s not just about the education they impart, but also the values they inculcate in a child. Children spend a lot of their time in schools so it is not just about the studies, but also their overall development and teachers are a major part of that experience."

"I studied in a convent school and we had nuns. Most of the sisters there were very strict and very much like the character that I am now playing in the new season of Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Especially like one of my teacher’s Sister Julia, who always had a stick in her hand, Rukhsar too holds a stick in her hand constantly."

"My dance teacher, Mrs. Nair, played a very important role in making me what I am today. She was the one who made me explore something other than studies and helped me overcome my stage fright. She taught me Bharatanatyam and also made me participate in a lot of other performing arts which eventually led to me becoming an actor."

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as Meher of Colors' Choti Sarrdaarni said, “I wouldn't have achieved all that I am today without the help of some incredible teachers who were always by my side. I will always be grateful to Mrs. Anjali Aggarwal for introducing me to the beautiful world of theatre and acting. For Ms. Ritika Ramtri for being for all the support and guidance you have given when I just began my career into modeling and to the one who helped me build and create Meher, Mrs. Vibha Chibber ma'am. Thank you to all my Gurus for believing in me and supporting me throughout."

Avinesh Rekhi as Sarabjit of Choti Sarrdaarni said, “Respecting teachers is the most important quality a person needs to have. We may not realize, but who we are today in life is because of their tireless efforts. On this very special occasion, I would like to take the opportunity and say a heartfelt thank you to the one very special teacher who has taught me the right way to live; my mother. She is truly an inspiration for me and my role model in life. My life would be incomplete without her."

Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh Roy Choudhary of Colors' Barrister Babu said, “For me, my Guru is my mother. She is a Teacher by profession and also my idol who has always been there for me. She is like a light for me in the dark, an inspiration and aspiration, who supports me always. She is my strength and, as an educator, she has motivated and shaped so many lives. I want to take this opportunity to wish her. Happy Teacher’s Day, Maa."