Teachers' Day 2021: Greatest Indian Teachers and Their Contribution to Education

Teaching is regarded as one of the noblest professions. Teachers nurture children in various subjects and domains, which assists them in learning their strengths and weaknesses. To remember the contribution of teachers in our lives, we celebrate Teachers’ Day on September 5. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He was the first Vice-President and second President of the country.

On this day, let us take a look at India’s finest teachers who have left an evergreen mark in the field of education:

Chanakya

The man who wrote “Arthashastra" is remembered by all for his knowledge and good judgment. He had always spoken about the importance of education in a person’s life. “Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth," one of his quotes.

Savitribai Phule

She was the first female teacher in India. At a time when women’s potential and calibre were underestimated, she worked for the upliftment and education of females in India. With the help of her husband, Phule opened a school for untouchable girls. Later, the British government honoured her contribution to education.

Swami Vivekanand

It is hard to not talk about Swami Vivekanand when talking about Indian scholars. He said, “Education is the manifestation of perfection already in men.” Vivekanand propagated the Gurukula system, wherein the teachers and students live together and work in close and harmonious relationships.

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam - the Missile Man of India - had once said, “The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom.” He had served as the 11th President of India. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was a huge advocate of education as the primary driving force of personal growth.

