Teachers’ Day 2021: Inspirational and Motivational Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teaching is the most impactful job in the world. Teachers help students to shape their minds with knowledge and learnings. A teacher is a friend, philosopher, and guide who takes us on the right path and direction. The contribution of a teacher in one’s life is immense. Teacher’s Day is celebrated on 5th September on the occasion of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birth anniversary.

He was a teacher, philosopher and politician who dedicated his life to betterment of the education in our country. This day is celebrated remembering his great work for the education in society. Dr.Radhakrishnan was loved and popular amongst his students.

Here are some of the inspirational quotes by Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan:

“Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."

“Knowledge gives us power, love gives us the fullness."

“When we think we know we cease to learn.”

“Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

“The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves."

“God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

“True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

“Religion is behaviour and not mere belief."

“A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

“The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

“Teachers should be the best mind in the country."

“The ultimate self is free from sin, free from old age, free from death and grief, free from hunger and thirst, which desires nothing and imagines nothing."

