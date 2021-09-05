Teachers' Day 2021: Surprise Your Teacher with These Amazing Gift Ideas

Teachers’ Day, celebrated every year on September 5, is dedicated to the bond of a teacher and a student. Teachers work their entire lives to educate their students and turn them into decent beings and growing professional. Therefore, expressing gratitude and respect on this special day is the least one can do. While pondering over the possible gifts you can give to your teachers, it can be overwhelming to pick the best one. Here, we have curated a list of the best gifts that you can give to your teachers on Teachers’ Day.

Printed Ceramic Coffee Mug White

Made of ceramic material, these cups are made with a C-shaped handle for better grip. The cups have various printed messages, while the most common one reads,"You are the best teacher in the world" or “It takes a big heart to teach little minds.”

Photo frame

One loves to cherish old memories and if you have successfully photographed some of these old moments, then gifting a photo frame with such pictures will not only make it personalised but would also feel special.

Gift plants

Plants like Money Plant, Lucky Bamboo, Snake Plant, Jade Plant, Potted Orchids are a sophisticated gifts for teachers. They are a symbol of prosperity.

Crownlit 3 in 1 Gifting

If you want to stand out with your gift, this 3 in 1 gifting set comes with an apple-shaped metal watch, cardholder, and roller Premium pen in a magnetic leather box.

Pens

At some point in our lives, our teachers have awarded us with pens to mark our resilient work. Therefore, expensive and fancy pens also form an ideal gift for teachers.

Fancy tiles

The printed ceramic tile makes a great gift choice for your teacher. It has colour prints with messages like, “The influence of a great teacher can never be erased."

Greeting Cards

If you are confused with the gifts, you can also settle with beautiful, subtle greeting cards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here