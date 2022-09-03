Teachers Day 2022: Watch These 4 Shows That Celebrate Extraordinary Mentors 

Teachers and mentors are instrumental in shaping our lives. Over the years the role of a teacher has evolved and so has their portrayal on screen. This Teacher’s Day, watch these extraordinary shows on Netflix that showcase extraordinary mentors and teachers who have been an inspiration to us.

Skater Girl

Featuring Rachel Saanchita Gupta, Amy Maghera, and Shafin Pate, this is a heart-warming tale of a teenage uprising with a societal impact. This story focuses on an ordinary teenager living in a rural area who dreams of becoming a skater and how her life changes when she meets a British-Indian woman (Jassica), who motivates her to chase her dreams and coaches her for skateboarding. Jessica not only fights for Prena’s dream of becoming a skater with her family and the villagers but also helps her with funding and resources for the skating practice.

Toolsidas Junior

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Rajiv Kapoor, this movie is a heart-warming story of Toolsidas who suffers a painful loss in a table tennis competition in Kolkata. The story gets more engaging when Toolsidas Jr takes on the challenge of mastering this game with the goal to save his father’s honour and putting the family name on the winning board. In spite of several hardships along the way, Toolsidas Jr is able to succeed and play for India on the international stage, with aid from Mohammad Salaam.

Kota Factory

Starring Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar and Ranjan Raj, this show examines the stresses and challenges faced by Vaibhav, one of the protagonists and his other friends while facing financial difficulties and studying for long hours every day. A twist comes in their life when these students meet Jeetu Bhaiya. In this five-episode series, Jitendra Kumar portrays the strong character of Jeetu Bhaiya who is both an inspiration and a mentor for students studying at his institution.

Shabaash Mithu

Starring Taapsee Pannu, this movie is based on the journey of cricketer Mithali Raj who suffers discrimination both at home and on the field in her quest to become a cricketer. In the biopic, Vijay Raaz plays a tough coach Sampath, who embodies strength and inspiration for Mithali. It showcases how her life changed when she was recognized by Sampath while performing Bharatnatyam and how she succeeds to become the youngest captain of the Indian women’s cricket team.

