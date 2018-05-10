English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Team Your Dress with Apt Jewellery to Embrace Summer
A casual summer dress is a must during bright sunny days. Whether you opt for solid colours or for soothing prints, nothing can come to your rescue in this heat other than a nice breezy dress. Keep the look chic and boho and style it well with a pair of sandals, tassel earrings and candy pop sunglasses.
Representative Image (Source: Anupamaa Dayal/Instagram)
Make your summer stylish and comfortable by teaming up your right dress with apt jewellery and perfect accessory.
Shreyasi Pathak, Stylist, Vajor and Sonal Sahrawat, Creative Director, Sonal's Bijoux & Adawna list some tips to look this summer.
* Jumpsuit: Jumpsuits are the most effortless and sought-after choice when you want to dress up effortlessly in this scorching heat. Sleeveless with floral prints along with a flared silhouette is what will keep you going throughout the day. Wear it with a pair of flats, sunglasses and statement earrings to walk the streets in style.
* Dress: A casual summer dress is a must during bright sunny days. Whether you opt for solid colours or for soothing prints, nothing can come to your rescue in this heat other than a nice breezy dress. Keep the look chic and boho and style it well with a pair of sandals, tassel earrings and candy pop sunglasses.
* Top and bottom: For someone who loves to keep their looks effortless, minimalist yet full of class, for someone who loves to explore places when on a vacation, a fun top with a pair of bottoms is your go-to choice! Complete your look with a slip-on and a sling and you're ready with your on-the-go look.
* Bright coloured stones: Go colour-crazy with your wardrobe and try mixing in some vibrant coloured stone jewellery. Dare to rock a more-is-more look and brighten up your summer outfits with unique coloured jewellery pieces.
* Stylish pearls: Pearls are something that never goes out of style and this year is no exception. Wear it as a stud or as a dangling earring, this style will never fade away. Opt for long dangling style pearl earrings for any parties, weddings or social events and make a style statement to rock your gorgeous look this year.
