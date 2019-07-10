Tech-Driven, Secure Student Housing Start-ups Attract Delhi University Students
Finding modern, furnished and most important - safe housing for students enrolling in Delhi University has become easier.
Representative image: PTI
When students from other parts of India join DU, getting a good and secure accommodation is a major concern.
In recent years, besides traditional forms of rented accommodation like hostels, paying guests (PG) and shared apartments, modern and organised accommodations which allow parents to keep an eye on their children have come up in Delhi.
Thanks to digitisation, the PG and hostel industry has witnessed the birth of start-ups like Stanza Living, Coho, OYO and Nest Away -- and they have changed the way 'PGs' operate.
With text message updates available to parents, biometric entry, mobile app-based food selection and maintenance of rooms, the modern accommodations have mushroomed in residential localities around North and South Campuses, changing the way students live.
Concentrated in Vijay Nagar, Kamla Nagar and Shakti Nagar close to North campus and in Satya Niketan and Anand Niketan near South Campus, these student housings already cater to around a thousand students.
The monthly rent varies between Rs 10,000 and 20,000 for a room, depending on the location and amenities. The occupants in triple sharing rooms obviously pay less.
The traditional PGs comparatively charge less.
The modern ones provide hotel like amenities with 24x7 CCTV monitoring, creative interiors and choice of menu.
One of the pioneers has been Stanza Living.
Coloured in sea blue and yellow theme, the rooms in its accommodation are furnished with separate almirah for each occupant, study tables, chairs, book shelves on the walls and have attached bathroom.
The students also get a common area with television set and indoor games. The parents get text message updates when their ward reaches late or skips the last entry-time in the accommodation.
The students can apply for late entry or night out through the mobile app but their parents have to accept it and inform the hostel manager, through the same app.
Gunjan Bansal, a B.Com student from the prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), has been living in Delhi for a year-and-a-half and is happy with the accommodation.
She is full of praise for the movie nights, indoor games, recreation activities and just getting together with other students that her accommodation offers.
"It helps in creating a new social circle away from home," said Bansal, who moved to DU from Chandigarh and lives in Los Angeles House in Vijay Nagar.
Some accommodations help newcomers team up with others from their own college or doing the same course.
Said Aditya Dutta, co-founder, Stanza Living: "We ensure that students get the best community living experience. Under Stanza Social they can enjoy movie shows, indoor and outdoor games tournaments, music programmes and more."
In this admission season, freshers in North Campus throng stalls put up by these start-ups outside Hindu, SRCC, Hansraj and Kirori Mal colleges.
A few students, however, have some issues with these accommodation.
"They asked me to sign a 11-month-stay agreement. But as I am new to the city there are chances that I will leave Delhi if I find it uncomfortable. In that case, I would have to lose my security deposit. That made me opt out," said Esha Agarwal, who visited the Tokyo House at Satya Niketan.
Another student who did not want to be quoted told IANS she did not want any of the modern accommodation because her parents would then know when she was leaving or entering it. "I want freedom. That is why I came to Delhi."
But for every such 'no', there are plenty of takers among students - more so their parents for whom safety is a key concern.
Follow https://twitter.com/News18Lifestyle for more
Also Watch
-
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It was Edited in a Wrong Way, Says Kabir Singh Director on Controversial Interview
- Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon Have a Date With The US Congress Next Week: What You Must Know
- Amazon And Google’s Friendship Takes The Next Step: YouTube on Fire TV and Prime Video on Android TV
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: All You Need to Know About the Reserve Day
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s