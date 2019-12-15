Techie Rishab Bhatt Speaks About The Future of His Site

Computer and technology are a part and parcel in every field today. Many people have made a successful career in this field. Rishab Bhatt, a software and web developer is a talented man behind the website named ‘Simple.Savr’, a text and file-sharing website with more than 60K users per month across the globe. Born and brought up in Toronto, Canada; he was always amused by the wonders of technology. Besides his own website, Bhatt has also worked on an entirely automated and encrypted crypto escrow platform (Coinsavr, Inc.).

Sharing his views on what inspired him to be a software engineer, he said, “Computers are in pretty much in all aspects of life now, and being able to develop something useful to people is the main reason I choose software engineering. Since technology is a fast-paced industry, I am delighted about being a part of it. I’m always learning about new technologies which are incredibly useful when it comes to developing new applications as it gives me more ways for problem-solving.” What makes his website ‘Simply.Savr’ different from others is the fact that it is completely encrypted keeping the user data safe.

Moreover, technology is one such field where people need to be innovative and bring novelty with their product and service. Throwing light about the future of ‘Simply.Savr’, Rishab revealed that it will be receiving the biggest update in terms of the new design, an API for developers and also many other features that the users have suggested over the years. Apart from this, the update will also have several other additional features like sharing notes and files which will immediately be deleted when opened. Bringing new innovations, this Canadian techie has a lot to offer with his work and we wish him lots of luck for his future prospects.

