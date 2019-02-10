Teddy Day: Expensive Teddy Bears You Won't Believe Existed

It's Valentine's week and the cupid has arrived. As we are done and dusted with Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, today we welcome the much awaited Teddy Day.With Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day, you are sure to run out of gifting ideas.Having said that, Teddy Bears are considered to be more than just an other usual gift. Since 1970s it is considered one such gift that collectors worldwide grow emotionally attached to.People around the world are willing to pay a hefty amount and pick up the largest, the cuddliest and the most expensive Teddy Bear during the Valentine's week even though it might burn a hole in their pocket.To many it's emotionally appealing and to some it is all about symbol of love.Lately, the most valuable Teddy Bears have been doing rounds and by valuable we are talking about the dough.With Global fashion houses like Louis Vuitton entering the Teddy Bear business, the world saw one of the most expensive Pudsey teddy bear worth $106,016.08 USD, which is almost 75 Lakh. Yes, that's right.So let's have a look at the 5 most expensive Teddy Bears that existed over the years.This powerful collaboration of two luxurious brands, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, created a 28-inch teddy bear which not only hit the luxury market standards but also benefited an organisation BBC Children in Need. It costed $106,016.08 close to Rs.75 Lakhs.Image: Louis Vuitton Official WebsiteImagine gifting your valentine the world oldest Teddy Bear which was made in 1904. According to Reuters, the Bear was sold for an whooping amount of $105,000 which is around Rs.74 Lakhs. Sorry, it's sold out.Image: ReutersThis playful Bear, is all fun and colorful but the price is doesn't sound so much fun. The colorful Harlequin Bear was sold for $60,609 which is a whooping amount Rs.43 Lakhs.A Teddy Bear with eyes made of diamonds and sapphire, mouth and nose made out of gold, it's fur woven out of golden threads is definitely a million dollar gift to possess. This Teddy Bear made of gold costed $35,000 almost Rs.24 Lakhs.A decade ago, Steiff, creators of the high-end toys, produced a limited edition Steiff-Karl Lagerfeld Teddy Bear. The Teddy Bear clad in a black tuxedo and stylish glasses was worth $3,687.26 close to Rs.25 Lakhs*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.