Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Teenage Girls More Often Bullied than Boys

Among females, the bullying is often the kind that's not visible. It's often relational bullying, such as excluding someone from activities and social circles or spreading rumours about them.

IANS

Updated:May 8, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Teenage Girls More Often Bullied than Boys
(Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Highwaystarz-Photography/ Istock.com)
Loading...
Young girls are more often bullied than boys and are more likely to consider, plan or attempt suicide, new research has found.

"Bullying is significantly associated with depressive symptoms, suicidal ideation, suicide planning and suicide attempts. We wanted to look at this link between bullying victimization, depressive symptoms and suicidality by gender," said Nancy Pontes, Assistant Professor at Rutgers University-Camden in the US.

The researchers conducted an analysis of the data from the US Centres for Disease Control's nationally representative Youth Risk Behaviour Survey from 2011 to 2015.

The study, published in a journal Nursing Research, showed that more females were negatively affected by bullying.

Using two methods of statistical analysis, the researchers showed the probability of a link between bullying and depressive symptoms and suicide risk, and then compared the results of the two methodologies.

"Among females, the bullying is often the kind that's not visible. It's often relational bullying, such as excluding someone from activities and social circles or spreading rumours about them. The actions are not overt, so they could go on for a long time without anyone else knowing," Pontes explained.

"Our school interventions should understand the differences in bullying and how we might better address females who are bullied," Pontes said
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram