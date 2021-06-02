Telangana Formation Day 2021: Folk Songs that Ignited Passion During Statehood Movement

People of Telangana are celebrating the eight State Formation Day today. Since 2014, June 02 is observed as the day when the state was formed after the Telangana Bill was passed in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. On this day, people remember birth of the state and the struggles it went through during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

But this victory was not a cakewalk, relentless efforts from people of all sections of society, from employees to farmers, students to businessmen, contributed to making this dream come true. Apart from them, musicians and singers played a vital role in waking people up with their hard-hitting lyrics. Though the list is pretty long but to name a few - Deshapathi Srinivas, Vimmalakka, Gaddar, Dharuvu Yellanna, and Guda Anjaiah.

Their lyrics inspired people of Telangana to be a part of the movement and put in undying effort till the goal is not attained. It ignited the passion in people and brought them to the war field.

Written by the revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, the popular song - Podusthunna Poddumeeda, which was sang by strident Vimalakka brought tears to eyes. This song was on top of the list during the Telangana movement.

Here are some folk songs that were popular during the Telangana movement –

1. Podusthunna Poddumeeda

2. Gajjelu Gajjelu

3. Veerulara Vandhanam

4. Jai Kotti Telangana

5. Nageti Salallo

6. Asaidula Haarathi

Other songs including, ‘Idi Telangana’ by Deshapathi Srinivas, ‘Vanamma Vanamma’ by Jayaraju, ‘Pommante Povera’ by Gorati Venkanna, and ‘Nala Nalla Regalla’ by Vimalakka were downloaded and played in large gatherings.

Due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations on the eight State Formation Day has been kept low-key. But the state government is leaving no stones unturned to keep Telangana on the path of development and welfare.

