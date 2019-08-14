Television Series ‘Bodyfixers’ Doctor Nina Bal’s Fight Against Gender Stereotypes

There are many male-dominating professions in the world and many people don’t tend to believe this but Facial Aesthetics and Cosmetic Dentistry is among them. It comes as a surprise since it is closely associated with beauty, which is considered to be feminine in nature. A celebrity doctor who has successfully created her own place is Dr. Nina Bal.

Native of Italy, and featured in the television series ‘Bodyfixers’, Dr. Nina Bal has truly come a long way. She believes that it is her keenness and consistency that has helped her to sharpen her skills and be ahead in actually delivering a value to her clients. “I always dreamed of becoming a doctor and beauty was my passion. Thus, Facial Aesthetic and Cosmetic Dentistry was more like a natural choice for me.”

While reminiscing her beginnings, she mentions that it wasn’t easy. “It wasn’t easy to make my name in an industry dominated by the males. The patients were accustomed to trust males over females so it took sometime to show the same faith in me”, says Dr. Bal while talking about how long she has come, fighting the gender stereotype in her career.

The celebrity doctor who is also the founder of ‘Facial Sculpting’, has bagged Aesthetic Dentistry Award for ‘Facial Aesthetics-Full Face Treatment’ in 2018 and was also among the finalists for ‘Best Young Dentist’ at Dentistry Awards 2017. This proves that Dr. Bal is not only recognized by her clients but her peers and industry experts as well.

Currently, she has turned her Instagram page into a tool that can help all with her personal beauty tips and creates awareness. This has made her among the top influencers on Instagram and a popular celebrity doctor with a story people can connect to.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.