Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Know the Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated all over the country to celebrate Lord Hanuman’s birthday. The Tithi and muhurat of Hanuman Jayanti vary according to the region. In North India, it is observed on the 15th day or full moon day of Chaitra month while in southern regions like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on the 10th day of Vaisakh month. South-India celebrates this festival to commemorate the day when Lord Hanuman met Lord Ram. This year the Deeksha started on April 27 and will conclude on June 4.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on June 4. The Dashami Tithi will begin 02:22 am on June 04 and prevail till 04.07 am on June 5.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

The people in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have their own unique way of celebrating this day. The celebration takes place for 41 days from Chaitra Purnima to the 10th day of Vaisakh month during Krishna Paksha. Devotees start their 41-days fast from Deeksha on Chaitra Purnima.

During this period, they refrain from smoking and consuming alcohol and meat. A special Hanuman Deeksha mala and orange Dhoti is worn by all the devotees throughout the Vratam period.

They even remain barefoot during Vratam. They read Hanuman Chalisa and feed monkeys to seek blessing from Lord Hanuman. Devotees also light Diyas with ghee and pour mustard oil and Sindoor on the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Significance

Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered, beloved and cherished gods. He is best known for his loyalty towards Lord Ram. According to Hindu scriptures, he is endowed with massive strength and hence devotees worship him to seek good health. Many people also read Ramayana on Hanuman Jayanti.

