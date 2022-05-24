Telugu Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Shubh Muhurat

TELUGU HANUMAN JAYANTI 2022: Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated every year on the Purnima Tithi of Chaitra month, as per Hindu Panchang. While in northern India, it is believed that Hanuman was born on the full moon of Chaitra month, in states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated on the 10th day of Vaishakha month, according to Telugu Panchang. This year, Chaitra Hanuman Jayanthi was celebrated on April 16.

Meanwhile, Telugu Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on May 25 this year. Let’s take a look at timings, significance, puja vidhi, and shubh muhurat for Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti: Date and Time

This year, Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi will be celebrated on May 25. The festival is observed on the Dashami Tithi of the Vaishaka month of the Telugu calendar. On May 25, the Dashami Tithi will begin at 10.45 am on May 24 and will be in effect till 10.32 am on May 25. As the sun will rise on Wednesday in the Dashami Tithi, Hanuman Jayanthi will be celebrated on the same day.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti: Significance

Lord Hanuman is said to be one of the most powerful and cherished gods in Hindu mythology. On the day of Hanuman Jayanthi, it is believed that Hanuman was born to the God of Wind, Vayu and Mata Anjana. To mark his birth anniversary, the day is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the devotees of Hanuman. Some devotees also recite Ramayana on the day.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti: Puja Vidhi

The Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is celebrated mostly in the regions of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana. The people of these regions celebrate the day for 41 days. The auspicious festival begins on the day of Chaitra Purnima and ends at Krishna Paksha Dashami Tithi of Vaisakha month. For 41-days, devotees observe a fast.

While observing a fast, devotees avoid smoking, drinking alcohol, and eating non-vegetarian food. People wear a special Hanuman Deeksha mala and orange Dhoti while observing a fast. Some devotees stay barefoot if they are fasting. Devotees recite Hanuman Chalisa and feed monkeys to impress the lord. They also light diyas with ghee and pour mustard oil and orange sindoor on idols of Lord Hanuman on the day.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanti: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious time to conduct a puja is from 04:04 am to 04:45 am on May 25, according to Drik Panchang.

