Telugu Language Day 2021: History, Significance and All You Need to Know

Telugu Language Day is celebrated annually on August 29 in the Indian southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Telugu is one of India’s six classical languages, spoken in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Telugu, a Dravidian language, is also the official language of the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The language is known as “The Italian of the East" because Niccol de Conti, a 16th-century Italian traveller, discovered that the Telugu language, like the Italian language, finishes with vowels. Telugu Language Day was chosen on August 29 to coincide with the birthday of Telugu poet Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. During British rule, he was a Telugu writer and one of the first contemporary Telugu linguists and social visionaries.

Ramamurthy was born on August 29, 1863, in the town of Parvatalapeta, Srikakulam. When he was around 12 years old, his father died. He studied privately and graduated from high school. Ramamurthy had studied numerous languages and was well-versed in linguistic theory. Ramamurthy’s efforts resulted in Telugu becoming a standard language.

Spoken Telugu differs from written Telugu, and mastering written Telugu was not useful in understanding or communicating. However, with the assistance of Ramamurthy, spoken Telugu became standardised and was recognised by scholars. As a result, Telugu is utilised as the medium of teaching, testing, and writing in schools and educational institutions.

On this day, the government of Andhra Pradesh provides funds and awards in order to improve the Telugu language. The day is organised on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh by the department of culture. Various programs are undertaken to make the language popular among the land’s residents.

Telugu is one of India’s six classical languages. It is India’s fourth most spoken language and ranks fifteenth in the world ranking. According to the 2011 Census, there are around 8.11 crore native Telugu speakers. The language’s script was chosen the 2nd best in the world by the International Alphabet Association in 2012.

