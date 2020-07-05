Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telugu Superstar Allu Arjun Shares Pic of Daughter's Baby Steps

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to social media to share the moment of his daughter Arha taking baby steps.

IANS

Updated:July 5, 2020, 1:45 PM IST
credits - Allu Arjun instagram

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to social media to share the moment of his daughter Arha taking baby steps.

"Happiness lies in baby steps," he wrote on Instagram along with a picture of his daughter.

In the photograph, Arha can be seen sitting on a staircase. She wears a lemon yellow frock, has her hair open, and flahses a smile.

Happiness lies in baby steps 💛

Recently, Allu Arjun's follower base on Instagram hit the seven-million mark.

"7 Million followers. Thank you all for the love. Gratitude forever," wrote the actor, thanking his fans.

Thank you for all the Love . Gratitude Forever

Allu Arjun is one of the highest-followed South Indian stars on social media. The actor has over 13 million followers on his official Facebook page.

On the work front, Allu Arjun's last release, the Trivikram Srinivas-directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which hit theatres in January this year, and was a superhit at the box office. The Telugu film also featured Tabu and Pooja Hegde.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the Telugu action thriller movie Pushpa, written and directed by Sukumar. The forthcoming film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj. The Telugu film will reportedly be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

