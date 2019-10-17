Thai Cuisine Much More Than What People Think, Says Sayani Gupta

Actress Sayani Gupta loves the culture and cuisine of Thailand. Thai cuisine, she adds, is so much more than what most people believe it to be.

"Thai cuisine is so much more than what most people think. A wide range of regional cuisines from north to south, makes it nearly impossible to cover but the real fun is in trying to taste (and devour) as much as you can," Sayani said.

"There is something truly extraordinary about waking up with the ocean at your doorstep. I couldn't have found a more peaceful, and breathtaking home in Koh Samui. Nothing beats uninterrupted views and pool access," added the actress.

During her recent Thai vacation, Sayani stayed in Airbnb properties. "My home in Bangkok, was Zen central. It was a peaceful haven, amidst the city. Loved the minimalist design and soothing pallet - less is always more," she said.

Over the past few years, she has appeared in feature films like Parched, Fan, The Hungry, Jolly LLB 2 and short films such as Shame, Detour, Red Velvet and Shameless.

On the work front, the actress received praise for her performance in the film Posham Pa, and is occupied shooting for the web series, Four More Shots Please! Season 2.

She is all set for the release of her upcoming movie Axone, a film on four migrants in Delhi, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 2 and will be shown in India during the forthcoming Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.