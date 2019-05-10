Thank God, It’s ‘Friyay’! People Welcome Weekend with Quotes on #FridayMotivation
Now when Friday is here, everyone is feeling relaxed. They have expressed themselves quite well on social media.
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ slavadubrovin / Istock.com
In fact, a 2010 study that was published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology says that people experience better moods, greater vitality, and fewer aches and pains from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, due to the 'weekend effect' which is largely associated with the freedom to choose one's activities and the opportunity to spend time with loved ones.
Heralding the onset of the weekend, people from all walks of life took to social media to share their Friday thoughts with the hashtags, #FridayMotivation, #FridayThoughts, #FridayFeeling.
From philanthropist and entrepreneur Naveen Jain posting about his journey to American Author Tim Fargo and even Forbes India talking about wisdom, here are Friday tweets that will surely make you ponder:
Never put off till tomorrow the fun you can have today. - Aldous Huxley #quote#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/TUcHVwMz2z— Tim Fargo 🔥 (@tim_fargo) May 10, 2019
More than anything, I hope my journey is proof that no matter where you come from, you can achieve anything you want.#FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/RV0QgmyJWH— Naveen Jain (@Naveen_Jain_CEO) May 10, 2019
#FridayThoughts pic.twitter.com/gneQmzz85C— Forbes India (@forbes_india) May 10, 2019
Whatever you want to achieve, make consistent efforts with pure and clear intentions. Believe me, nature brings support to you.#FridayMotivation #FridayThoughts #FridayFeeling— Sunil Bajaj (@SunilBajajG) May 10, 2019
Me! 🙋♀️ #FridayFeeling #earlycrew pic.twitter.com/ce0Bdw05Q1— Sandra Beattie (@santababy100) May 10, 2019
#MessageOfTheDay #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/4iUIeLKDs8— Shannon Larratt (@S_Lrt) May 10, 2019
And here are tweets by people who are simply happy because it is Friday:
Mood #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/wcmwuR9DoT— eMKay (@eMKay_26) May 10, 2019
@tumisole only if I could Dance 😂😂😭😭😭😭— Zukhanye Zaddy Timla💮 (@ZukhanyeTimla) May 10, 2019
#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/T7EgGuqmXg
#hug it out 😁#ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation #education #FridayMotivation #FridayFeeling #food #foodie #mtc #knowledge #news #learning #socialmedia #breaking #MondayMotivation #WednesdayWisdom #vegan #tfiv #animals #health #love #lol #comedy #humor #smile #laugh #inspire pic.twitter.com/h7zoe9EILX— T • F • I • V (@EarthlingSandy) May 9, 2019
