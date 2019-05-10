Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Thank God, It’s ‘Friyay’! People Welcome Weekend with Quotes on #FridayMotivation

Now when Friday is here, everyone is feeling relaxed. They have expressed themselves quite well on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 11:35 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thank God, It’s ‘Friyay’! People Welcome Weekend with Quotes on #FridayMotivation
Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ slavadubrovin / Istock.com
Loading...
It is Friday and people are excited to welcome the weekend following a grueling week at school, offices and business.

In fact, a 2010 study that was published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology says that people experience better moods, greater vitality, and fewer aches and pains from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon, due to the 'weekend effect' which is largely associated with the freedom to choose one's activities and the opportunity to spend time with loved ones.

Heralding the onset of the weekend, people from all walks of life took to social media to share their Friday thoughts with the hashtags, #FridayMotivation, #FridayThoughts, #FridayFeeling.

From philanthropist and entrepreneur Naveen Jain posting about his journey to American Author Tim Fargo and even Forbes India talking about wisdom, here are Friday tweets that will surely make you ponder:



















And here are tweets by people who are simply happy because it is Friday:










Follow @News18Lifestyle for more



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram