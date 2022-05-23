Thanks to Indian Railways, Now Mumbaikars Can Enjoy the Sweetness of Bihar’s Shahi Litchi

Mumbaikars can now enjoy the sweetness of ‘Shahi Litchi’ as Indian Railways recently transported it from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district. “The sweetness of the famous Shahi Litchi of Muzaffarpur, Bihar is reaching Mumbaikars! Famous Shahi Litchi is being transported by Indian Railways from Muzaffarpur in Bihar to Mumbai via Pawan Express,” tweeted Ministry of Railways.

The East Central Railway provides a special transportation facility by rail parcel wagons from Muzaffarpur to other states. A parcel vehicle was deployed in Muzaffarpur – Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Pawan Express to transport it to the Business Capital of India.

Bihar is among the top producer of litchi in the country. In 2018, Bihar’s Shahi Litchi got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. GI tag helps growers get premium price of the product as no one else can misuse the name to market similar goods.

The heart-shaped fruit is not only sweet in taste, but also possesses high levels of vitamins B, C, calcium, phosphorus,magnesium, potassium and several other minerals. It has anti-ageing properties too and also helps improve blood circulation and boost immunity.

Muzaffarpur’s Shahi Litchi, stands apart from other varieties by virtue of its unique fragrance and extra-juicy pulp which gives way to a smaller than usual seed. According to reports, the Shahi Litchi is cultivated in over 15,000 hectares of land in Muzaffarpur.

Sale of Shahi Litchis rakes in an estimated Rs 1,000 crores annually from all over Bihar with nearly 50% of the revenue coming from Muzaffarpur alone.

