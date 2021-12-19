The Appearance of Your Nails Tells a Lot About Your Health

It is often said that whatever goes inside our body is reflected outside it. And in order to do the diagnosis for simple conditions or deficiencies, one has to look for certain indications on our body.

Nails are among those body parts which are most dissimilar in different people; some have chipped and brittle nails while others have smooth ones. But these are not mere textures but hints that can tell a lot about the functioning of your body. Below are some of the types of nails and what they suggest might be happening inside your body.

Soft nails

If you are habitual of chewing your nails, and have noticed that it is quite soft to bite, then this may be due to overexposure to harsh chemicals like detergents, nail polish remover or other nail treatment chemicals. According to experts deficiency of certain minerals like Iron, Calcium and Vitamin B can also cause this condition.

Yellow nails

This does not necessarily mean that your nails are dirty but rather it indicates a possible infection or reaction from a substance you have been using. Although the nail usually grows clean later, if it still appears yellow then it is advised to visit a doctor.

White marks

This condition is the most common one among school-going children and can be due to zinc deficiency. Meanwhile, white marks or spots can also appear due to damage caused by excessive pressure to the nail which vanishes with time as your nail grows.

Ridges on nails

This condition can have varied reasons from an iron deficiency, malnourishment or even arsenic poisoning. Ridges also commonly develop in the nails of older adults and may have nothing to do with health.

Brittle nails

Brittle nails which break off easily and have a chipped texture are mostly seen in women. The condition is associated with repeated drying and wetting of the nails which can be a part of day-to-day household chores. A simple habit like wearing gloves can save your nails from turning brittle.

