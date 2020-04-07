The Beauty Benefits Of Oats

Oats have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. It has nutritive properties both internally and externally.

In skin care, it can be used as an emollient in cosmetics, recommended for dermatological disorders such as eczema, atopic dermatitis etc. It is an excellent source of B complex, Vitamins (Vit. E), Protein, Fats and Minerals., informs Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist & Founder, Inatur.

Oats oil, is a good source moisturizer for dry and sensitive skin due to high concentration of starches and beta-glucan. Oat's protective and water holding functions, prevent earlier ageing signs, she says.

"It has anti-inflammatory properties that absorb, remove oil and bacteria from skin. It helps to exfoliate dead skin cells all of which can fight the outbreak of acne and helps to treat acne. Oat is enriched with Amino acids and Vitamin B they boost blood circulation, fights pigmentation and fades dark spots," Nagdev points out.

"Oats is also an antioxidant, it can help to get rid of sunburn, heals damage skin by UV rays and provide soothing effect. It's is enriched with Saponin, a natural cleanser with intense exfoliating properties which help in removal of dead skin, unclog the pores and reduces the risk of blackheads. It is good for sensitive skin care and babies' skin."

Nagdev shares some DIY mask you can try at home with oats powder:

Oats Powder Face Mask for Acne- Take half cup of oats in the same amount of water boil together and let it cool. Stir the mixture until you get a fine paste. Apply this paste all over your face especially on affected area. Allow it to dry for 20 minutes then rinse it off with lukewarm water. It will help to remove excess sebum on your skin and reduce the risk of acne. For better results, use twice in a week.

Oats Powder Cleanser for Blackheads- Take 2 tablespoons of oat powder, add 3 tablespoons of yogurt and half 1 tablespoons lemon juice, mix it well together. Apply this pack on your Nose and chin or affected area, keep it for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Oats powder Body Scrub- Take 1 tablespoon sugar, coconut oil and lukewarm water, Mix it and apply this on your face for 20 minutes. Clean your face with soft wet tissues. Apply moisturizer after cleaning your face.

Oats Powder Mask for Removing Tan- Take 3 tablespoons of Oats powder and mix it with curd into a fine paste. Apply this pack on your entire face especially over the affected area. Keep it for 20 minutes than wash it off with cold water. For better results, use 2-3 times in a week. Don't forget to apply a moisturizer immediately after washing.

Try these simple recipes at home with ease and joy and enjoy the goodness of this wonderful ingredient.

