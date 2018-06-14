The Best UV-free Ways to Get a Tan This Summer

Looking for the perfect summer tan this season but don't want to compromise on your health by exposing your skin to UV rays? Here are five sunless ways to get the glow this year.Tanning experts St. Tropez have come up with a new "Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist" for a more refreshing way to top up your tan. The lightweight mist can be spritzed on over makeup, and includes hibiscus extract for additional antioxidant properties.Vita Liberata's new "Invisi Foaming Tan Water" promises an anti-aging skin treatment and a golden glow in one bottle. The organic formula is also clear, reducing the risk of staining hands or clothes.Tanning drops are going nowhere fast -- the concept of being able to mix self tanner with moisturizer for a custom glow has proven to be a hit with consumers. This summer, check out the new "Self Tanning Drops" from Isle of Paradise, which also claims that they reduce redness and calm the complexion.Fight wrinkles as you bronze, with Coola's new "Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum," designed for everyday use. The formula contains hyaluronic acid for a moisture boost, and plant stem cell culture from the Gotu Kola plant to reduce the signs of skin aging.Sun protection is a necessary part of any beauty routine, and Supergoop's "Healthy Glow Sunless Tan" kills two birds with one stone. The moisturizing self-tanner develops within four hours, and also contains SPF 40 for UV protection.