GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

The Best UV-free Ways to Get a Tan This Summer

Tanning drops are going nowhere fast -- the concept of being able to mix self tanner with moisturizer for a custom glow has proven to be a hit with consumers.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | AFP Relaxnews@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:June 14, 2018, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
The Best UV-free Ways to Get a Tan This Summer
(A File Photo/Image for representation.)
Looking for the perfect summer tan this season but don't want to compromise on your health by exposing your skin to UV rays? Here are five sunless ways to get the glow this year.

Face Mist

Tanning experts St. Tropez have come up with a new "Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist" for a more refreshing way to top up your tan. The lightweight mist can be spritzed on over makeup, and includes hibiscus extract for additional antioxidant properties.

Tanning Water

Vita Liberata's new "Invisi Foaming Tan Water" promises an anti-aging skin treatment and a golden glow in one bottle. The organic formula is also clear, reducing the risk of staining hands or clothes.

Tanning Drops

Tanning drops are going nowhere fast -- the concept of being able to mix self tanner with moisturizer for a custom glow has proven to be a hit with consumers. This summer, check out the new "Self Tanning Drops" from Isle of Paradise, which also claims that they reduce redness and calm the complexion.

Anti-Aging

Fight wrinkles as you bronze, with Coola's new "Organic Sunless Tan Anti-Aging Face Serum," designed for everyday use. The formula contains hyaluronic acid for a moisture boost, and plant stem cell culture from the Gotu Kola plant to reduce the signs of skin aging.

Sunscreen

Sun protection is a necessary part of any beauty routine, and Supergoop's "Healthy Glow Sunless Tan" kills two birds with one stone. The moisturizing self-tanner develops within four hours, and also contains SPF 40 for UV protection.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film

Recommended For You