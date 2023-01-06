The Best Ways to Care For Your Nails in the Winter

Even though we may go to great lengths to protect our skin during the winter, most of us end up neglecting our hands, especially our nails. If you don’t want your nails to suffer this winter, it’s important to take proper care of them this season. Here are some suggestions for winter nail care.

Never let your nails grow bare. Your nails are shielded from water when they are covered in base coat, polish, and top coat. Because they are shielded, they are also less likely to shatter and peel. Polish is a must for nail protection. Naked nails are depressing nails. Take 1 tablespoon of castor and almond oil, whisk in a little hand cream, and then soak your nails in the solution for 15 to 20 minutes. Extend your hands, then rub the liquid into them. Your hands and nails will both be moisturised and nourished by this. Our nails lose a lot of moisture in the winter when the temperature starts to drop, just like everything else. As a result, dry and brittle nails might occur from a lack of moisture. In order to avoid moisture loss from the cold weather and to prevent your nails from splitting, peeling, and breaking, keep your hands, fingers, and nails hydrated. Use a quality hand lotion, and be careful to massage it into each nail and coat it with it. The use of humidifiers can transform chilly, dry air into cosy, moist air. Your skin, hair, and nails don’t lose life in warm, humid air. If you don’t have (or don’t want to buy) a pharmacy humidifier, you can boil some water on the stove to provide at least some moisture. Cuticles are frequently clipped, pushed back, or attempted to be removed entirely, yet they are not the enemy. In actuality, the cuticle serves as the nail’s inborn shield of protection. Your nails will be protected and strengthened if you moisturise the cuticles with cream or oil. When working with your hands, wear gloves to help protect your nails. Wearing gloves prevents dryness of the nails while also preventing dirt from entering under the nails. By doing this, you can shield your nails from the cold and breaking. You might notice that your polish is chipping more as a result of all the lotion you’re applying right now, leaving tiny exposed portions of the nail. This is due to the lotion’s oils disrupting the link between your polish and nails. Make care to clean your nails with rubbing alcohol or nail polish remover before painting them. You’ll get rid of the surface oils, but what counts is that you’ll keep the oils that have been absorbed into your nail. And always apply a base coat first, followed by a top coat. This preserves your polish and shields your nails. Your nails should be smooth and without any ridges or cracks because you’ll be wearing gloves anytime you walk outside and managing more scarves and sweaters. The majority of the ridges and fissures that cause tears, snags, or breaks are not even visible. Keeping those edges smooth will need gentle filing two to three times per week. The importance of this for maintaining your current nail length and growing new ones cannot be overstated. It is crucial to eat healthily if you want your nails to be strong enough to withstand the winter. Dark leafy greens, avocados, walnuts, and chickpeas all strengthen nails. An elegant appearance requires a manicure every two weeks. But always remember to give your hands a 5-minute soak in some warm olive oil before to getting a manicure. During the winter, brittle and breaking nails are typical. For strong nails, get a pack of gelatine, mix 2 tablespoons of it with a glass of water, and consume this frequently. Tap your nails lightly but not too forcefully on a hard surface.

