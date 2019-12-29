The Chainsmokers Perform New Track Family Live for the First Time, That Too in India
The Chainsmokers were performing at the ongoing Sunburn festival taking place in Goa.
Image: Instagram/ The Chainsmokers
Indian EDM lovers received a surprise from American DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who are popularly known as The Chainsmokers. On Saturday night, they played their latest song Family live for the first time and that too in Goa, one of India's most popular tourist destinations.
The Chainsmokers concluded the second day of the ongoing Sunburn music festival, and they wooed the audience as they belted out their popular tracks Closer and Don't Let Me Down at a power-packed gig. But they made spectators happier when they played their latest track Family, live for the very first time.
"We have not played this song live anywhere else... Playing live for the first time because you guys are special," the DJ-duo said.
The music video for Family is an homage to The Chainsmokers' close friend and videographer, Rory Kramer, showing how powerful friendship can be. It's made in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.
Not only this, after performing at the gala, the duo took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of how they performed on Family among the Indian crowd.
"India family," they captioned the post.
View this post on Instagram
The Chainsmokers ended their set with their chartbuster, Closer, and thanked the fans for being a wonderful audience.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Year Into Return Post Motherhood Sabbatical, Humpy Koneru Wins 2019 Women's World Rapid Chess Championship
- Lilly Singh Trolled for Seeking 'Reliable Sources of Info' on Ongoing Violence in India
- Kajol Says Her Daughter Nysa was Traumatized After Watching We Are Family
- I'm Sure MS Dhoni has Spoken to Captain, Selectors on Future: Sourav Ganguly
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'