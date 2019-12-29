Take the pledge to vote

Lifestyle
1-min read

The Chainsmokers Perform New Track Family Live for the First Time, That Too in India

The Chainsmokers were performing at the ongoing Sunburn festival taking place in Goa.

IANS

Updated:December 29, 2019, 5:11 PM IST
The Chainsmokers Perform New Track Family Live for the First Time, That Too in India
Image: Instagram/ The Chainsmokers

Indian EDM lovers received a surprise from American DJ duo Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, who are popularly known as The Chainsmokers. On Saturday night, they played their latest song Family live for the first time and that too in Goa, one of India's most popular tourist destinations.

The Chainsmokers concluded the second day of the ongoing Sunburn music festival, and they wooed the audience as they belted out their popular tracks Closer and Don't Let Me Down at a power-packed gig. But they made spectators happier when they played their latest track Family, live for the very first time.

"We have not played this song live anywhere else... Playing live for the first time because you guys are special," the DJ-duo said.

The music video for Family is an homage to The Chainsmokers' close friend and videographer, Rory Kramer, showing how powerful friendship can be. It's made in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo.

Not only this, after performing at the gala, the duo took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of how they performed on Family among the Indian crowd.

"India family," they captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram

India FAMILY 🇮🇳 ❤️❤️

A post shared by world war joy tour 2019 (@thechainsmokers) on

The Chainsmokers ended their set with their chartbuster, Closer, and thanked the fans for being a wonderful audience.

